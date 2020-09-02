CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Heber scores on header to help NYCFC beat Revolution 2-0

The Associated Press

September 2, 2020, 10:13 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Heber Araujo dos Santos scored his first goal of the season, Sean Johnson had three saves and New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Heber headed a corner kick by Ronald Matarrita off the far post to make it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

New York City (4-5-0) has won three games in a row and four of its last five after opening the season with four consecutive losses.

New England (2-2-5) has just one multi-goal game this season — a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Aug. 25.

An own goal by the Revolution’s Michael Mancienne opened the scoring in the 60th minute.

