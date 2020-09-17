RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » DC United » 17-year-old Griffin Yow helps…

17-year-old Griffin Yow helps DC United tie Toronto FC 2-2

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventeen-year-old Griffin Yow scored his first career MLS goal to help D.C. United salvage a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Off Toronto’s header attempt to clear from its own end, before the ball landed, the 17-year-old Yow fired a left-footed blast from 15 yards that found net untouched at the 88th minute.

D.C. United (2-5-5) opened the scoring on a goal by Ola Kamara in the fifth minute. Toronto (6-4-2) proceeded to take control for most of the rest of the game when Alejandro Pozuelo scored at the 17th minute, and Ayo Akinola scored on a header in the 60th.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up