LOUDOUN, Va. (AP) — D.C. United signed captain Steven Birnbaum to a three-year contract extension Friday through 2023.

The 29-year-old defender has eight goals and three assists in 164 regular-season games, all with Washington. He has started every game the last two years, logging more minutes (6,092) than any other player in MLS.

