DC United midfielder Paul Arriola injures knee

The Associated Press

February 15, 2020, 9:32 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DC United midfielder Paul Arriola left Saturday night’s preseason exhibition at Orlando during the first half with a right knee injury.

Arriola, a 25-year-old midfielder, will have a scan to determine the extent of the injury, team spokesman Sam Legg said.

Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.

