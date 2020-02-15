DC United midfielder Paul Arriola injures knee

DC United midfielder Paul Arriola left Saturday night's preseason exhibition at Orlando during the first half with a right knee injury.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DC United midfielder Paul Arriola left Saturday night’s preseason exhibition at Orlando during the first half with a right knee injury.

Arriola, a 25-year-old midfielder, will have a scan to determine the extent of the injury, team spokesman Sam Legg said.

Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Socce r and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.