2020 Major League Soccer Schedule

Times EST February, 29

Colorado at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

March, 1

New York City FC at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Inter Miami at Los Angeles FC, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

March, 7

Chicago at New England, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Montreal at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

Inter Miami at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

March, 8

Nashville SC at Portland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

March, 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Inter Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Nashville SC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

March, 15

Portland at New England, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

March, 21

Vancouver at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville SC, 2 p.m.

Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota United, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

March, 22

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

March, 28

Orlando City at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

April, 3

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville SC, 9 p.m.

April, 4

N.Y. Red Bulls at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

April, 5

Philadelphia at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

April, 11

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Inter Miami at Houston, 3 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

April, 12

Chicago at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

April, 15

Los Angeles Galaxy at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

April, 18

Houston at Montreal, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Toronto FC, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Inter Miami, 3:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

April, 19

Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

April, 25

Montreal at New England, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

April, 26

Atlanta at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

San Jose at FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Nashville SC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

April, 29

Minnesota United at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

May, 2

Orlando City at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Chicago at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

May, 3

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Inter Miami at Nashville SC, 6 p.m.

May, 6

Houston at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

May, 9

Montreal at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Inter Miami at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

May, 10

N.Y. Red Bulls at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4 p.m.

May, 13

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

May, 16

Chicago at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

May, 17

Seattle at Portland, 5 p.m.

May, 23

San Jose at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

May, 24

Inter Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

May, 27

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

May, 30

Atlanta at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Inter Miami at Toronto FC, 6 p.m.

Nashville SC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

May, 31

Colorado at Montreal, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.

June, 6

Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

June, 13

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

June, 14

New England at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

June, 17

Inter Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

June, 20

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Nashville SC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

June, 21

Seattle at Los Angeles Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Portland at N.Y. Red Bulls, 5 p.m.

June, 27

New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

New England at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville SC at Los Angeles FC, 11:55 p.m.

June, 28

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

July, 1

Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Nashville SC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

July, 3

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

July, 4

D.C. United at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Colorado, 10 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

July, 5

Inter Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Nashville SC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at Seattle, 9 p.m.

July, 8

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Red Bulls, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

July, 10

Inter Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

July, 11

Houston at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville SC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

July, 12

Seattle at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

July, 15

FC Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

July, 18

Atlanta at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

July, 19

Los Angeles FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Columbus at FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

July, 22

Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

July, 23

Atlanta at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

July, 25

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

August, 1

New York City FC at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

New England at San Jose, 10 p.m.

August, 2

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10 p.m.

August, 5

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

August, 7

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

August, 8

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

August, 9

Atlanta at Minnesota United, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville SC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9 p.m.

August, 12

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

August, 15

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 6 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

August, 16

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami at Portland, 9 p.m.

August, 20

Orlando City at Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

August, 22

Portland at Seattle, 4 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

August, 23

Orlando City at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 5 p.m.

New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Nashville SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

August, 26

Atlanta at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

August, 28

Seattle at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

August, 29

Montreal at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at Houston, 9 p.m.

Nashville SC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

August, 30

Los Angeles Galaxy at New York City FC, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 9 p.m.

September, 4

D.C. United at Montreal, 7 p.m.

September, 5

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

September, 11

New York City FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

September, 12

Inter Miami at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

September, 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:00 p.m.

September, 16

Inter Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

September, 19

Chicago at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Portland, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

September, 20

Seattle at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

September, 26

Columbus at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Galaxy at Nashville SC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

September, 27

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 7 p.m.

October, 4

Atlanta at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 4:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville SC at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

