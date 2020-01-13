2020 MLS SuperDraft Selections

The Associated Press

Rounds One and Two Friday First Round 1. Inter Miami, Robbie Robinson, F, Clemson 2. Nashville, Jack Maher, D, Indiana…

1. Inter Miami, Robbie Robinson, F, Clemson

2. Nashville, Jack Maher, D, Indiana

3. Inter Miami (from Cincinnati), Dylan Nealis, D, Georgetown

4. Vancouver, Ryan Raposo, M, Syracuse

5. Orlando City, Daryl Dike, F, Virginia

6. New England (from Sporting KC), Henry Kessler, D, Virginia

7. Columbus, Miguel Berry, F, San Diego

8. Houston, Garrett McLaughlin, F, SMU

9. Montreal, Jeremy Kelly, D, North Carolina

10. New York (from Chicago), Patrick Seagrist, D, Marquette

11. Nashville (from Colorado), Alistair Johnston, D, Wake Forest

12. San Jose, Tanner Beason, D, Stanford

13. Nasville (from New England), Elliot Panicco, G, Charlotte

14. FC Dallas, Nkosi Burgess, D, Seattle

15. New York, Cherif Dieye, M, Louisville

16. Portland, Aaron Molley, M, Penn State

17. FC Dallas, (from D.C. United, ), Cal Jennings, F, UCF

18. Minnesota, Noah Billngsley, D, UC Santa Barbara

19. Toronto (from LA Galaxy,), Nyal Higgins, D, Syracuse

20. Real Salt Lake, Dayonn Harris, M, UConn

21. D.C. United, (from Philadelphia), Simon Lefebvre, G, Temple

22. NYCFC, Jesus Perez, M, Chicago

23. Atlanta, Patrick Nielsen, D, Michigan State

24. LAFC, Paulo Pita, G, Marshall

25. Toronto, Achara, M, Georgetown

26. Chicago (from Seattle), Jonathan Jimenez, D, Pacific

Second Round

1. San Jose (from Miami), Jack Skahan, F, North Carolina

2. Nashville, Tanner Dieterich, M, Clemson

3. FC Cincinnati, Rey Ortiz, F, Portland

4. New England (from Vancouver), Simon Lekressner, D, California

5. Orlando City, Joey DeZart, M, Wake Forest

6. Vancouver (from Sporting KC), Daniel Gagliardi, G, FIU

7. Toronto (from Columbus), Malick Mbaye, D, Clemson

8. Houston, Luka Prpa, M, Marquette

9. Seattle (from Montreal through Chicago), Danny Reynolds, D, UNC Wilmington

10. New York (from Chicago), Wallis Lapsley, G, UC Davis

11. Colorado (from Colorado through Sporting KC), Robin Afamefuna, D, Virginia

12. San Jose, Jon Bell, D, UMBC

13. Orlando City (from New England), Jonathan Dean, D, UCF

14. FC Dallas, Manuel Ferriol, M, James Madison

15. New York, Deri Corfe, F, Wright State

16. DC United (from Portland), Josh Fawole, F, Loyola

17. New England (from DC United), Keegan Meyer, G, High Point

18. Orlando City (from Minnesota), Austin Aviza, G, Providence

19. LA Galaxy, Tom Smart, D, Akron

20. Real Salt Lake, Michael Wetengu, D, Michigan State

21. Columbus (from Philadelphia), Remi Prieur, G, Saint Mary’s

22. NYCFC, Felicien Dumas, D, Notre Dame

23. Columbus (from Atlanta), Danny Griffin, M, Providence

24. LAFC, Jack Hallahan, M, Michigan

25. Toronto, Simon Waever, D, Indiana

26. Seattle, Timo Mehlich, M, UNLV

Third Round

1. FC Cincinnati (from Miami), Joris Ahlinvi, M, Indiana

2. Nashville SC, Shak Adams, F, Florida Gulf Coast

3. Vancouver (from Cincinnati), pass

4. Montreal (from Vancouver), pass

5. Orlando City, Nick O’Callaghan, D, FIU

6. Sporting Kansas City, Jaret Townsend, W, Washington

7. Columbus, Ryo Shimazaki, D, VCU

8. Montreal (from Houston), pass

9. Montreal, pass

10. New York (from Chicago through Cincinnati), Stavros Zarokostas, F, Rhode Island

11. Colorado, pass

12. San Jose, pass

13. D.C. United (from New England), Andrew Verdi, G, Michigan

14. FC Dallas, Derek Waldeck, M, Stanford

15. New York, Barry Sharifi, M, Loyola

16. Portland, Zachery McGraw, D, Army

17. D.C. United, pass

18. Houston (from Minnesota), Duncan Turnbull, G, Notre Dame

19. LA Galaxy, pass

20. Real Salt Lake, pass

21. Philadelphia, pass

22. NYCFC, Parker Siegfried, G, Ohio State

23. Atlanta United, Philip Goodrum, F, UNC Wilmington

24. LAFC, Jorge Gonzalez, M, SIU Edwardsville

25. Toronto FC, pass

26. Seattle, Julian Avila-Good, M, Seattle

Fourth Round

1. FC Dallas (from Miami), Anders Engebretsen, W, Saint Mary’s College

2. Nashville SC, Luke Haakenson, M, Creighton

3. LA Galaxy (from Cincinnati), pass

4. Vancouver, pass

5. Orlando City SC, pass

6. Sporting Kansas City James Kasak, D, Virginia Tech

7. Columbus, SC pass

8. Houston, Kyle Edwards, F, Texas Rio Grande Valley

9. Colorado (through Montreal), pass

10. Minnesota United (from Chicago), Matthew Bentley, F, Missouri State

11. Colorado, pass

12. San Jose, pass

13. D.C. United (from New England), pass

14. FC Dallas, Aidan Megally, M, Loyola of Chicago

15. New York, Niko Petridis, W, St. John’s

16. Portland, Joergen Oland, D, Fordham

17. D.C. United, pass

18. Minnesota United, Andrew Booth, M, FIU

19. LA Galaxy, pass

20. Real Salt Lake, pass

21. Philadelphia, pass

22. NYCFC, pass

23. Philadelphia (from Atlanta), pass

24. LAFC, Younes Boudadi, D, Creighton

25. Toronto FC pass

26. Chicago (from Seattle), pass

