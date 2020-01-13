2020 MLS SuperDraft Selections

|Rounds One and Two Friday
|First Round
1. Inter Miami, Robbie Robinson, F, Clemson
2. Nashville, Jack Maher, D, Indiana
3. Inter Miami (from Cincinnati), Dylan Nealis, D, Georgetown
4. Vancouver, Ryan Raposo, M, Syracuse
5. Orlando City, Daryl Dike, F, Virginia
6. New England (from Sporting KC), Henry Kessler, D, Virginia
7. Columbus, Miguel Berry, F, San Diego
8. Houston, Garrett McLaughlin, F, SMU
9. Montreal, Jeremy Kelly, D, North Carolina
10. New York (from Chicago), Patrick Seagrist, D, Marquette
11. Nashville (from Colorado), Alistair Johnston, D, Wake Forest
12. San Jose, Tanner Beason, D, Stanford
13. Nasville (from New England), Elliot Panicco, G, Charlotte
14. FC Dallas, Nkosi Burgess, D, Seattle
15. New York, Cherif Dieye, M, Louisville
16. Portland, Aaron Molley, M, Penn State
17. FC Dallas, (from D.C. United, ), Cal Jennings, F, UCF
18. Minnesota, Noah Billngsley, D, UC Santa Barbara
19. Toronto (from LA Galaxy,), Nyal Higgins, D, Syracuse
20. Real Salt Lake, Dayonn Harris, M, UConn
21. D.C. United, (from Philadelphia), Simon Lefebvre, G, Temple
22. NYCFC, Jesus Perez, M, Chicago
23. Atlanta, Patrick Nielsen, D, Michigan State
24. LAFC, Paulo Pita, G, Marshall
25. Toronto, Achara, M, Georgetown
26. Chicago (from Seattle), Jonathan Jimenez, D, Pacific
|Second Round
1. San Jose (from Miami), Jack Skahan, F, North Carolina
2. Nashville, Tanner Dieterich, M, Clemson
3. FC Cincinnati, Rey Ortiz, F, Portland
4. New England (from Vancouver), Simon Lekressner, D, California
5. Orlando City, Joey DeZart, M, Wake Forest
6. Vancouver (from Sporting KC), Daniel Gagliardi, G, FIU
7. Toronto (from Columbus), Malick Mbaye, D, Clemson
8. Houston, Luka Prpa, M, Marquette
9. Seattle (from Montreal through Chicago), Danny Reynolds, D, UNC Wilmington
10. New York (from Chicago), Wallis Lapsley, G, UC Davis
11. Colorado (from Colorado through Sporting KC), Robin Afamefuna, D, Virginia
12. San Jose, Jon Bell, D, UMBC
13. Orlando City (from New England), Jonathan Dean, D, UCF
14. FC Dallas, Manuel Ferriol, M, James Madison
15. New York, Deri Corfe, F, Wright State
16. DC United (from Portland), Josh Fawole, F, Loyola
17. New England (from DC United), Keegan Meyer, G, High Point
18. Orlando City (from Minnesota), Austin Aviza, G, Providence
19. LA Galaxy, Tom Smart, D, Akron
20. Real Salt Lake, Michael Wetengu, D, Michigan State
21. Columbus (from Philadelphia), Remi Prieur, G, Saint Mary’s
22. NYCFC, Felicien Dumas, D, Notre Dame
23. Columbus (from Atlanta), Danny Griffin, M, Providence
24. LAFC, Jack Hallahan, M, Michigan
25. Toronto, Simon Waever, D, Indiana
26. Seattle, Timo Mehlich, M, UNLV
|Third Round
1. FC Cincinnati (from Miami), Joris Ahlinvi, M, Indiana
2. Nashville SC, Shak Adams, F, Florida Gulf Coast
3. Vancouver (from Cincinnati), pass
4. Montreal (from Vancouver), pass
5. Orlando City, Nick O’Callaghan, D, FIU
6. Sporting Kansas City, Jaret Townsend, W, Washington
7. Columbus, Ryo Shimazaki, D, VCU
8. Montreal (from Houston), pass
9. Montreal, pass
10. New York (from Chicago through Cincinnati), Stavros Zarokostas, F, Rhode Island
11. Colorado, pass
12. San Jose, pass
13. D.C. United (from New England), Andrew Verdi, G, Michigan
14. FC Dallas, Derek Waldeck, M, Stanford
15. New York, Barry Sharifi, M, Loyola
16. Portland, Zachery McGraw, D, Army
17. D.C. United, pass
18. Houston (from Minnesota), Duncan Turnbull, G, Notre Dame
19. LA Galaxy, pass
20. Real Salt Lake, pass
21. Philadelphia, pass
22. NYCFC, Parker Siegfried, G, Ohio State
23. Atlanta United, Philip Goodrum, F, UNC Wilmington
24. LAFC, Jorge Gonzalez, M, SIU Edwardsville
25. Toronto FC, pass
26. Seattle, Julian Avila-Good, M, Seattle
|Fourth Round
1. FC Dallas (from Miami), Anders Engebretsen, W, Saint Mary’s College
2. Nashville SC, Luke Haakenson, M, Creighton
3. LA Galaxy (from Cincinnati), pass
4. Vancouver, pass
5. Orlando City SC, pass
6. Sporting Kansas City James Kasak, D, Virginia Tech
7. Columbus, SC pass
8. Houston, Kyle Edwards, F, Texas Rio Grande Valley
9. Colorado (through Montreal), pass
10. Minnesota United (from Chicago), Matthew Bentley, F, Missouri State
11. Colorado, pass
12. San Jose, pass
13. D.C. United (from New England), pass
14. FC Dallas, Aidan Megally, M, Loyola of Chicago
15. New York, Niko Petridis, W, St. John’s
16. Portland, Joergen Oland, D, Fordham
17. D.C. United, pass
18. Minnesota United, Andrew Booth, M, FIU
19. LA Galaxy, pass
20. Real Salt Lake, pass
21. Philadelphia, pass
22. NYCFC, pass
23. Philadelphia (from Atlanta), pass
24. LAFC, Younes Boudadi, D, Creighton
25. Toronto FC pass
26. Chicago (from Seattle), pass
