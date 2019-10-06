DC United draws 9-man FC Cincinnati 0-0, loses playoff home field

D.C United draws 9-man F.C. Cincinnati 0-0, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Needing a win to guarantee themselves a home playoff game and another appearance for Wayne Rooney at Audi Field in the Black and Red, D.C United couldn’t get on the scoreboard despite playing with every advantage Sunday.

Despite F.C. Cincinnati picking up not one, but two red cards late in the first half, United could get only two of its 32 shots on target in a 0-0 draw. Coupled with Toronto FC’s 1-0 home win over Columbus, United fell back to finish in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and will play on the road in the MLS Playoffs.

Rooney sat Sunday on suspension after picking up a yellow card in his previous match. With the striker set to head back to England this offseason, he has likely played his last game in Washington D.C.

The only scenario in which United could host a home game these playoffs is if they advance to the Conference Finals and draw either the 6 or 7 seed.

