Przybylko leads Union past DC United 3-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had a goal and two assists in a dominant first half and the Philadelphia Union defeated D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night.

Przybylko scored his 12th goal from point-blank range off a cross from Kail Wagner five minutes in and the Union (14-8-6) were never challenged as they moved within a point of first-place Atlanta.

Brenden Aaronson, who helped set up Przybylko’s goal, had the favor returned in the 16th minute. Przybylko slipped the ball down the middle, Aaronson made the turn and then fired from the top of the box for his second goal.

Przybylko made a similar set up for Ilsinho’s fifth goal in the 36th minute. Ilsinho took the pass at the top of the box, worked his way through the defense before finding room to score.

DC United (10-10-9) didn’t have a shot in the first half. Luciano Acosta bulled his way through the defense for his sixth goal in the 56th minute.

NYCFC 2, RED BULLS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Heber scored on a back-foot redirect early in the second half and New York City FC edged the rival Red Bulls.

Heber’s 13th goal was enough to put NYCFC (13-5-8) six points ahead of the fourth-place Red Bulls (12-11-5).

The Red Bulls scored in the 10th minute when local product Alex Muyl made a nice move to get inside the box and slot the ball inside the post.

A penalty kick by Maximiliano Moralez, his seventh, tied the game late in the first half.

REVOLUTION 2, FIRE 1

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou’s left-footed shot from the top of the box at the 85th-minute gave New England a win over Chicago.

Bou intercepted a pass attempt by two Fire defenders trying to clear in the Chicago end before letting go the shot from about 20 yards out past outstretched keeper Kenneth Kronholm.

New England (10-9-8) opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Wilfried Zahibo one-touched a cross by Brandon Bye. The Fire (8-12-9) tied it on Nico Gaitan’s free kick from the left in the 41st.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, RAPIDS 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Joao Plata scored in second-half extra time and Jefferson Savarino added another goal minutes later for Real Salt Lake.

Plata scored on a penalty kick in the 96th minute following a handball in the penalty area by Lalas Abubakar. Plata sneaked a right-footed shot underneath keeper Tim Howard, who got a piece of the ball. Three minutes later, Savarino punched it in after taking a short centering pass from Albert Rusnak to seal the win.

RSL (13-10-4) beat Colorado (7-14-6) earlier this year and claimed the Rocky Mountain Cup for the fourth straight year.

TORONTO FC 2, IMPACT 1

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Morrow scored in the 81st minute to lead Toronto past Montreal.

The win pushed Toronto (10-10-7) past the Impact (10-14-4) and into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Morrow converted a pass from Jozy Altidore inside the box on a play started by Michael Bradley. Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush got his arm on Morrow’s shot along the ground, but the ball crossed the goal line.

Toronto’s Marky Delgado scored his first of the season in the 63rd minute to tie the game at 1-all.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic scored a long-range goal early in the second half to give the visiting Impact a 1-0 lead.

EARTHQUAKE 3, WHITECAPS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored his MLS record 155th goal and San Jose overwhelmed Vancouver, ending a three-match losing streak.

Jakob Nerwinski put the Whitecaps on the board first scoring six minutes in but it was all San Jose from there.

Wondolowski set up Judson a minute later before Wondlowski converted the go-ahead at the 34th minute. Andres Rios ended the scoring at the 73rd minute.

The Earthquakes (12-10-5) established MLS records with 43 total shots and 19 on goal. Vancouver (6-13-9) keeper Maxime Crepeau tied Tony Meola’s 22-year-old MLS record with 15 saves on the night.

