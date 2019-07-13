DC United rallies to tie 10-man Revolution 2-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quincy Amarikwa volleyed home Wayne Rooney’s free kick in the 86th minute, helping D.C. United tie the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quincy Amarikwa volleyed home Wayne Rooney’s free kick in the 86th minute, helping D.C. United tie the 10-man New England Revolution 2-2 on Friday night.

D.C. United (8-5-8) pulled to 2-1 in the 43rd minute when Leonardo Jara knocked in Paul Arriola’s cross for his first MLS goal. Amarikwa’s goal was the 16th allowed by New England this season in the final 15 minutes of a match.

Teal Bunbury scored the fourth goal in his last five games in the fourth minute to give New England a 1-0 lead. Carles Gil scored his fifth goal of the season in the 32nd after a rebound fell to his feet at the penalty spot for an easy finish.

New England (6-8-6) extended its undefeated streak to eight games since coach Bruce Arena took over. Wilfried Zahibo picked up his second yellow card in the 63rd minute.

LOS ANGLES FC 3, DYNAMO 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Diomande scored twice off assists from Lee Nguyen and Los Angeles FC handed Houston its home loss of the season.

Los Angeles (14-2-4) has won five of its last six games. Houston (8-8-3) has just one win in its last eight matches.

Diomande tied it at 1 in first-half stoppage time on a towering header of Nguyen’s cross to the far post. Nguyen drew the defense on a fake shot near the penalty spot and found Diomande open at the corner of the 6-yard box in the 49th.

Diego Rossi scored his 11th goal of the season on a breakaway in the 88th. Romell Quioto opened the scoring in the third minute.

EARTHQUAKES 3, GALAXY 1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Yueill and Valeri Qazaishvili each had a goal and an assist, and Danny Hoesen also scored for San Jose.

Qazaishvili beat a defender a he cut toward the end line and rolled it to Hoesen in the center of the area where he side-footed the finish to give San Jose (9-7-4) a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute.

L.A.’s Rolf Feltscher put away a corner kick by Jonathan dos Santos to open the scoring in the second minute and the Galaxy (11-8-1) led until Qazaishvili cut back to evade a defender and blasted low ball just inside the post from 25 yards out to tie it in the 61st.

