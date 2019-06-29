202
Home » DC United » Rooney's late PK lifts…

Rooney’s late PK lifts DC United to 1-1 draw with Toronto FC

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 10:19 pm 06/29/2019 10:19pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored on a penalty kick in the 92nd minute to give D.C. United a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Rooney went low and straight up the middle to beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for his 10th goal of the season. D.C. United (8-4-7) got the penalty kick when Frédéric Brillant was brought down by Toronto FC’s Ayo Akinola in the area.

Nick DeLeon opened the scoring for Toronto FC (6-7-5) in the 19th minute, tapping home Richie Laryea’s cross from the top of the 6-yard box.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
DC United mls Other Sports News soccer Soccer News Sports Toronto FC Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!