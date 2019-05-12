202
Home » DC United » Paul Arriola, DC United…

Paul Arriola, DC United beat Sporting KC 1-0

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 9:42 pm 05/12/2019 09:42pm
Share
D.C. United forward Paul Arriola drives against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Arriola scored in his second consecutive game and D.C. United beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday night.

Bill Hamid had four saves for D.C. United (7-3-2) for his sixth shutout of the season. He’s tied with New York City’s Sean Johnson for most in MLS.

Wayne Rooney played a long, low ball to Arriola at the left corner of the box, where he bent a right-footer — that grazed the fingertips of goalkeeper Tim Melia — just inside the far post in the 78th minute.

Melia finished with three stops, including back-to-back saves of a header by Steven Birnbaum and the put-back attempt of Frédéric Brillant.

Sporting Kansas City (2-4-4) is winless in its last six games and has lost three of its last four.

D.C. United has won back-to-back games for the first time since late March.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
DC United mls Other Sports News soccer Soccer News Sporting Kansas City Sports Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!