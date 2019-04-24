202
Home » DC United » Rooney, Hamid lead DC…

Rooney, Hamid lead DC United past Crew 1-0

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 9:44 pm 04/24/2019 09:44pm
Share
D.C. United's Wayne Rooney, left, celebrates his goal against Orlando City with teammate Lucas Rodriguez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored in the 27th minute, Bill Hamid had his fifth shutout of the season and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (5-2-2) ended an 11-game winless stretch at Columbus, getting its first victory since August 18, 2007. Columbus (4-4-1) has lost three straight.

Rooney sent a free kick from just outside the box through a gap in the wall for his fifth goal of the season. It was his fourth set-piece goal in his brief MLS career.

Hamid made a kick-save of Justin Meram’s close-range shot from a difficult angle in the 54th minute, and Columbus veteran Federico Higuaín had a free-kick attempt sail over the crossbar in the 56th.

D.C. United had its third road victory of the season, after just one last year, to stay in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
bill hamid DC United dc united Other Sports News Soccer News Sports Washington, DC Sports Wayne Rooney
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!