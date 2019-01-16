202
Home » DC United » Ian Harkes signs with…

Ian Harkes signs with 2nd-tier Dundee United in Scotland

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 3:24 pm 01/16/2019 03:24pm
Share

Midfielder Ian Harkes, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, has left D.C. United to sign a two-year contract with Dundee United of Scotland’s second-tier League Championship.

The 23-year-old won the 2016 Hermann Trophy as the top U.S. college player while at Wake Forest and spent the last two seasons with D.C. in Major League Soccer. He scored two goals with two assists.

D.C. declined his 2019 option.

Ian Harke’s grandfather was born near Dundee United’s Tannadice Park. Dundee United announced the deal Wednesday.

___

For more AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
DC United Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500