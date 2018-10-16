DC United’s Odoi-Atsem diagnosed with cancer

D.C. United says defender Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and is scheduled to have four months of chemotherapy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United says defender Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is scheduled to have four months of chemotherapy.

The 23-year-old was drafted 12th overall by D.C. United in 2017 and has made a total of 10 appearances, with five starts, over the past two seasons for the MLS club.

Odoi-Atsem played college soccer at Maryland.

United announced the news about Odoi-Atsem on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.