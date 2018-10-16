202
Home » DC United » DC United's Odoi-Atsem diagnosed…

DC United’s Odoi-Atsem diagnosed with cancer

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 5:25 pm 10/16/2018 05:25pm
Share
D.C. United's Chris Odoi-Atsem (3) warms up before the first half of an MLS soccer game against Orlando City, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United says defender Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is scheduled to have four months of chemotherapy.

The 23-year-old was drafted 12th overall by D.C. United in 2017 and has made a total of 10 appearances, with five starts, over the past two seasons for the MLS club.

Odoi-Atsem played college soccer at Maryland.

United announced the news about Odoi-Atsem on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
DC United dc united Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500