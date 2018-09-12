202
Home » DC United » Segura, Mattocks lift DC…

Segura, Mattocks lift DC past Minnesota in battle of Uniteds

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 9:31 pm 09/12/2018 09:31pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ulises Segura and Darren Mattocks scored in a 4-minute span in the second half in D.C. United’s 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Segura tied in the 65th minute and Mattocks gave D.C. United (9-11-7) the lead in the 69th off Joseph Mora’s centering pass. The game was the first of seven straight at home for the Washington club.

Angelo Rodriguez opened the scoring for Minnesota (9-15-2) in the 47th minute. The Loons have a six-game winless streak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
DC United minnesota united Other Sports News soccer Soccer News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500