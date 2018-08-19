202
DC United stays hot, beats 10-man Revolution 2-0

By The Associated Press August 19, 2018 10:07 pm 08/19/2018 10:07pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored early and Zoltan Stieber added a late goal to help D.C. United win its third in a row, 2-0 over the 10-man New England Revolution on Sunday night.

Acosta opened the scoring for United (7-9-6) in the 13th minute, finishing Paul Arriola’s cross with a left-footed shot that got through with a deflection off the goalkeeper.

New England (7-9-8) went down a man in the 73rd minute when Scott Caldwell was shown his second yellow card, both for unsporting behavior.

Stieber made it 2-0 in the 89th minute on a breakaway sprung by Junior Moreno’s long ball up the middle.

D.C. United is 5-1-2 since opening Audi Field on July 14. The Revs are winless in their last seven and have lost five of the last six.

