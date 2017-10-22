Red Bulls-United, Sums

New York 0 2—2 D.C. United 1 0—1

First half_1, D.C. United, Arriola, 1 (Acosta), 44th minute.

Second half_2, New York, Murillo, 2 (Keita), 68th. 3, New York, Veron, 6 (Muyl), 75th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; D.C. United, Steve Clark.

Yellow Cards_Escobar, New York, 23rd; Muyl, New York, 96th.

Red Cards_Acosta, D.C. United, 70th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Daniel Belleau, Gjovalin Bori. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Fidel Escobar, Kemar Lawrence (Tyler Adams, 59th), Michael Murillo; Vincent Bezecourt, Dilly Duka, Derick Etienne, Muhamed Keita (Sean Akira Davis, 73rd), Alex Muyl, Gonzalo Veron, Sal Zizzo (Connor Lade, 23rd); .

D.C. United_Steve Clark; Chris Korb, Kofi Opare, Jalen Robinson; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse (Ian Harkes, 58th), Nick DeLeon, Marcelo Sarvas, Zoltan Stieber; Patrick Mullins (Deshorn Brown, 77th).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.