Stretch of Clara Barton Parkway to close for several hours Thursday for continued storm clean-up

Heads up drivers: A stretch of the Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County, Maryland, leading into the District will be closed for several hours Thursday.

The parkway is closed from the Glen Echo turnaround to the Chain Bridge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for debris clean-up from recent storms, the WTOP Traffic Center reported.

The D.C. area has been hit with several rounds of powerful thunderstorms over the past week that have downed trees and knocked out power for many residents.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service, which maintains the parkway, said crews have been clearing storm debris all week. Thursday’s closure is to clear tree debris that pose a potential hazard.

Below is a map showing the general location of the closure:

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this report.

