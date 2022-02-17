Northbound I-95 snarled by tractor-trailer crash in Stafford

One northbound lane of I-95 is getting by Thursday afternoon after the entire road was blocked by "multiple crashes" in Stafford, Virginia.

One northbound lane of I-95 is getting by Thursday afternoon after the entire road was blocked by “multiple crashes” in Stafford, Virginia.

Reada Kessler, in the WTOP Traffic Center, said at around 2 p.m. the incident involved “A really bad crash — at least one, possibly two, involving a tractor-trailer,” after Courthouse Road and before Garrisonville Road — between exits 140 and 143.

All northbound traffic was being diverted at exit 140 to Route 1. Just before 3 p.m., Dave Dildine, in the WTOP Traffic Center, said the state police were guiding drivers past the wreck in a single lane.

Just before 2:30, Dildine said, the backup on 95 extended about six miles.

“Plan to exit at or before Exit 133,” Dildine said at about 2:40.

This is a developing story and will be updated.