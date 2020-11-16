CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Citations from speed ticket cameras rise during the pandemic

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 8:19 AM

BALTIMORE — Drivers have become more aggressive during the pandemic. And the proof is in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that citations from speed ticket cameras in the county are on track to set a record.

Officials say that people drove faster this year as more people stayed home during the pandemic.

The county has seen a 10% increase in speed camera violations so far in 2020.

At the same time, revenue from speed cameras rose by nearly 38%.

Baltimore City also saw a rise in citations, although not as high.

Citations were up by 7%. And they generated more than $12 million in revenue.

