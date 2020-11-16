Citations from speed ticket cameras rise during the pandemic

Drivers have become more aggressive during the pandemic. And the proof is in Baltimore County.

BALTIMORE — Drivers have become more aggressive during the pandemic. And the proof is in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that citations from speed ticket cameras in the county are on track to set a record.

Officials say that people drove faster this year as more people stayed home during the pandemic.

The county has seen a 10% increase in speed camera violations so far in 2020.

At the same time, revenue from speed cameras rose by nearly 38%.

Baltimore City also saw a rise in citations, although not as high.

Citations were up by 7%. And they generated more than $12 million in revenue.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.