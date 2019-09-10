Overnight paving on I-95 in Spotsylvania Co. extended into the morning commute

Overnight paving on northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County is causing problems Tuesday morning.

Crews are still working, which means that two lanes remain closed at Exit 126/Spotsylvania.

Two lanes on I-95 northbound at Exit 126/Spotsylvania remain closed. Overnight paving operations have been extended through the morning rush hour. Crews must leave a safe travel surface before reopening a travel lane. The on-ramp from Route 1 to I-95 northbound is open. pic.twitter.com/uytBbL98TJ — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) September 10, 2019

The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers should expect daytime and overnight road work all this week on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area.

The department said in a news release Monday that single and double lane closures are scheduled for various construction activities, including the 10-mile extension of the I-95 Express Lanes, and paving work.

