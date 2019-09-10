Home » Transportation News » Overnight paving on I-95…

Overnight paving on I-95 in Spotsylvania Co. extended into the morning commute

The Associated Press

September 10, 2019, 6:04 AM

Overnight paving on northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County is causing problems Tuesday morning.

Crews are still working, which means that two lanes remain closed at Exit 126/Spotsylvania.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers should expect daytime and overnight road work all this week on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area.

The department said in a news release Monday that single and double lane closures are scheduled for various construction activities, including the 10-mile extension of the I-95 Express Lanes, and paving work.

