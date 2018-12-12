Speed limit going up on parts of Interstate 64 in Virginia

Beginning Wednesday night, the Virginia Department of Transportation will put up new signs raising the speed limit from 60 to 65 mph on a 9.5-mile segment of I-64.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Motorists can put the pedal a little closer to the metal on a portion of Interstate 64 in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports beginning Wednesday night, the Virginia Department of Transportation will put up new signs raising the speed limit from 60 to 65 mph on a 9.5-mile (15.2-kilometer) segment of I-64.

New signs will go up on the westbound side overnight Wednesday. Eastbound signs will be up by Thursday night.

VDOT spokeswoman Brittany Nichols said the decision to raise the speed limit came after a traffic study of that stretch of road, road conditions and crash data. The speed limit goes into effect as soon as the new signs go up.

The department says the stretch starts at Jefferson Avenue and ends a little east of Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

