Outer Banks ferry trips to be faster after upgrades

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 2:32 am 12/03/2018 02:32am
MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (AP) — New ferries will make travel faster around the Outer Banks.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the North Carolina Ferry Division is upgrading its fleet.

A new passenger vessel will be able to carry more people and travel four times faster than conventional ferries. And two new ferries that carry vehicles will be able to transport significantly more cars and people than the boats they are replacing, cutting down on wait times.

The state’s ferry system is the second-largest of its kind in the U.S. and operates 21 ferries on seven regular routes.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
North Carolina Ferry Division outer banks passenger vessel Transportation News
