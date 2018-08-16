Arbitration panel says Metro must pay $82M in worker wage increases

Metro must provide $82 million in wage increases to workers by mid-2020, an arbitration panel ruled recently.

Metro must provide $82 million in wage increases to workers by mid-2020, an arbitration panel ruled Wednesday. The ruling “disappointed” Paul Wiedefeld, the general manager of Washington’s beleaguered transit agency, but he said he would not likely appeal it.

Metro’s largest union, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, has been without a contract for two years. Binding arbitration was ordered last year to handle any labor disputes.

Wednesday’s decision requires the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to provide annual wage increases of 1.6 percent over a four-year period beginning retroactively on July 1, 2016.

The award is less than what ATU Local 689 had sought. It was asking for 4 percent annually over three years.

“Although under normal circumstances the totality of this decision would not be adequate, we are willing to accept the terms of this final and binding arbitration award for what we believe is in the best interest of the system,” Local 689 said…