Police: Man shot on Delaware interstate

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 1:51 PM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was shot while traveling on a Delaware highway.

Police say a 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle on his right side opened fire.

Police say multiple shots were fired and the man was struck once. The man sped off and got onto Interstate 295 and his vehicle became disabled near Route 141.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where police say he was treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

