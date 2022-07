Herndon police shot and wounded a man on Tuesday.

Herndon, Virginia, police shot and wounded a man on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Dulles Park Court, near the Dulles Park Shopping Center.

According to Herndon police, officers had been trying to stop a stolen car when a man got out of the car and fled. That fleeing man “presented a weapon,” police said, and officers opened fire.

The suspect is now in the hospital.

No officers were hurt. Two others inside the car were arrested.