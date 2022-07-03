Ex-police employee charged in killings of 2 Virginia women

Two women have been found dead and a retired police department employee has been charged with second-degree murder in their killings following a lengthy weekend standoff.

Henrico County police say the incident began Saturday afternoon with a reported shooting at a home.

Arriving officers heard gunfire, and two men fled the scene.

Police say a man later identified as Richard Colon Crowder was taken into custody after he exited the home and then two women were found dead inside.

Crowder is being held without bond.

The police department identified him as a retired employee without specifying his role. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

