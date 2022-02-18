OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Crime News » Police: 2 killed in…

Police: 2 killed in crash that split SUV in half

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Delaware State Police say a 31-year-old Newark woman and a 7-year-old boy were killed in a crash that split an SUV in two.

A Kia Sorento pulling out from Holly Avenue onto eastbound Route 40 in the Bear area on Thursday night entered the path of a Dodge Charger.

Police say the collision split the Kia in half and a 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were ejected.

Police say the boy died on the scene and the girl was in critically injured. The woman driving the Kia was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Dodge driver, an 18-year-old Landsdowne, Pennsylvania, man, was taken to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up