Virginia woman pleads guilty to helping hide body in homeless camp

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 4:30 PM

WINCHESTER, Va. — A woman has pleaded guilty to helping hide a dead body in a Virginia homeless encampment and will spend up to five years in prison.

The Winchester Star reports Clara Ann Perdue entered her plea and was sentenced Thursday. The 38-year-old said she assisted Larry Lee Mullenax III in hiding the body of Sarah Michelle Curran, who was killed in a Frederick County camp in July 2020.

An attorney for the county says Perdue helped Mullenax put the body in a sleeping bag, move it to the woods and cover it with towels. Perdue’s sentence includes time served and she’ll have three years of supervised probation upon release.

