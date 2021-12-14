Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery

Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an attempted robbery at a gas station.

According to a news release, Virginia Beach police said officers responded to a report late Monday afternoon of a person with gunshot wounds. When the officers arrived, they located the gunshot victim, and despite immediate medical attention, the victim died of their wounds.

The victim was identified as Annie May Smith of Virginia Beach. Police found a gray Lexus occupied by two men which had been reported stolen. The news release said the men were related to the crime, but didn’t provide details.

