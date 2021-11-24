THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Fire damages Newark restaurant

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 11:35 AM

NEWARK, Del. — Fire officials in Delaware are investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant in Newark.

WDEL-FM reports that the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after the fire at Miller’s Ale House at Center Pointe Plaza.

Firefighters were called to the area for an outside fire around 5:30 a.m., but medics and police officers responding from Christiana Hospital could see flames from the front and roof of the structure.

It took less than an hour to control the blaze. The state Fire Marshal’s Office says damage is estimated at $50,000. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

