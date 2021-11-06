CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Delaware police: 1 dead, 2 injured in vehicle collision

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 7:26 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware troopers say a 52-year-old woman was killed and two other motorists were injured when vehicles collided at an intersection.

Delaware State Police say it happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday. The woman who died is from Wilmington but her name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say she was driving a truck when another vehicle hit the passenger side of her car. The driver of the other vehicle and someone inside the woman’s truck also were injured.

State police were investigating the crash, and no charges had been filed. The intersection is controlled by traffic lights.

