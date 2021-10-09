Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
US marshals capture fugitive on run from Maryland since 2018

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 10:10 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Maryland say they have arrested a fugitive who has been on the run since 2018.

A news release says the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland issued an arrest warrant for Allen Griffin on multiple drug charges. Griffin was arrested on Thursday in Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland, a federal grand jury indicted twelve Baltimore men on charges related to a drug trafficking operation in East Baltimore in 2018. According to the marshals service, Once Griffin became aware of the charges, he fled Maryland and avoided capture until this week.  

