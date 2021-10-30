Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Crime News » Couple sentenced for supplying…

Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 1:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a couple from New Jersey was sentenced to prison for conspiring to provide cocaine and heroin to gang members in Virginia.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired to traffic drugs for sale in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia from at least 2015 to 2017.

Prosecutors said that Price supplied Bloods street gang members with heroin and cocaine by traveling from New Jersey to Virginia.

The news release said that Waller would provide narcotics to the gang members when Price wasn’t available. They were both sentenced on Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Tags:

cocaine | drug use

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up