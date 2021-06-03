CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Crime News » Police: Ex-teacher charged in…

Police: Ex-teacher charged in rape of former student

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a former high school teacher was arrested in connection with the rape of a former student.

James Berman was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, eight counts of fourth-degree rape and two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact.

He taught at Delcastle Technical High School in Wilmington.

The 48-year-old was taken into custody at his home Wednesday and released on $124,000 secured bond.

State police determined that the teacher had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student that began in October 2009 and lasted for over a year.

He hasn’t been an employee of the school district since 2014.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up