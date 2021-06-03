Police: Ex-teacher charged in rape of former student

Delaware State Police say a former high school teacher was arrested in connection with the rape of a former student.

James Berman was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, eight counts of fourth-degree rape and two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact.

He taught at Delcastle Technical High School in Wilmington.

The 48-year-old was taken into custody at his home Wednesday and released on $124,000 secured bond.

State police determined that the teacher had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student that began in October 2009 and lasted for over a year.

He hasn’t been an employee of the school district since 2014.

