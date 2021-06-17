Delaware State House approves bill mandating police body cameras

The Delaware state House has approved a bill requiring the use of body cameras by police officers and certain other government employees working in a law enforcement capacity.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state House has approved a bill requiring the use of body cameras by police officers and certain other government employees working in a law enforcement capacity.

House members voted unanimously for the bill Thursday. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill charges the Council on Police Training with proposing regulations for body camera use and activation, and for electronic storage and dissemination of images.

The council must propose the regulations no later than Jan. 15 of next year after holding at least two meetings to solicit public input.

