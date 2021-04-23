CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Court denies appeal of inmate convicted in fatal prison riot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 1:16 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of an inmate found guilty of several crimes for his role in a fatal riot at the state’s maximum-security prison.

A three-judge panel on Thursday rejected Jarreau Ayers’ claim that a statement made to the jury by a prosecutor during closing arguments unfairly prejudice him.

Ayers was already serving a life term for murder at the time of the February 2017 riot. He was sentenced to an additional 123 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of kidnapping, assault, riot and conspiracy.

