CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Crime News » Police: Va. man doused…

Police: Va. man doused brother with kerosene, tried to set fire

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 9:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PATRICK SPRINGS, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say that a man has been arrested after dousing his brother with kerosene and trying to set him on fire.

The Martinsville Bulletin reported Monday that Larry Darnell Tatum of Patrick Springs has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the 69-year-old Tatum was arrested late Friday night and jailed without bond after an altercation between him and brother Rickie Tatum at Larry Tatum’s home.

Police had received a 911 call before responding to Tatum’s home. Authorities said that Larry Tatum allegedly poured kerosene on his brother “and made attempts to ignite the kerosene.”

The investigation is continuing. It’s unclear if Tatum has hired an attorney.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up