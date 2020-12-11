CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Crime News » Convicted felon sentenced for…

Convicted felon sentenced for having guns at Richmond unrest

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 4:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal officials say a convicted felon was sentenced to more than four years in prison for possessing weapons and ammunition during a demonstration in Richmond.

Virginia U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger says in a news release that 37-year-old Matthew Lee Frezza of Chesterfield was found to have an assault rifle and handgun when he was stopped by Richmond police on June 12 after leaving the Robert E. Lee monument.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports prosecutors say Frezza rode in a three-truck caravan to the monument with others to pick up members who had infiltrated protesters and were attempting to gather intelligence.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

richmond

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up