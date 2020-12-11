Convicted felon sentenced for having guns at Richmond unrest

Federal officials say a convicted felon was sentenced to more than four years in prison for possessing weapons and ammunition during a demonstration in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal officials say a convicted felon was sentenced to more than four years in prison for possessing weapons and ammunition during a demonstration in Richmond.

Virginia U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger says in a news release that 37-year-old Matthew Lee Frezza of Chesterfield was found to have an assault rifle and handgun when he was stopped by Richmond police on June 12 after leaving the Robert E. Lee monument.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports prosecutors say Frezza rode in a three-truck caravan to the monument with others to pick up members who had infiltrated protesters and were attempting to gather intelligence.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.