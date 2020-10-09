Police: Officer shoots man who ignored commands, charged him

Police in Maryland have shot a man who they say was acting erratically and had charged an officer.

ROSEDALE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have shot a man who they say was acting erratically and had charged an officer.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the incident occurred Thursday afternoon in Rosedale in Baltimore County.

Police said the man was alert and taken to a hospital. Police said the man was later seen chopping branches from trees and was throwing them into a street.

Police also said that he was waving a chain and that a 911 caller said he had some kind of blade.

Police said the man ignored commands from an officer and ran at the officer before the shooting occurred.

The investigation is continuing.

