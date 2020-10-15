Police: Delaware man assaulted K-9, struck patrol car

A Delaware man has been accused of assaulting a police K-9 and striking a patrol car with his vehicle after troopers attempted to get him to stop his car.

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been accused of assaulting a police K-9 and striking a patrol car with his vehicle after troopers attempted to get him to stop his car. Delaware State Police said the incident happened Saturday when troopers attempted the stop in Millsboro. Authorities say the driver, Dwayne Wiltbank Jr., failed to stop and a chase ensued. During that pursuit, officials say Wiltbank intentionally struck a marked car head on and reversed into another patrol vehicle. The K-9 was then deployed in an attempt to arrest 37-year-old Wiltbank. He was ultimately arrested after troopers got into his vehicle and used a stun gun on him.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.