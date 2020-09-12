Prison guard, inmate’s mother accused in Delaware drug smuggling case

Two Delaware inmates, a prison guard and an inmate’s mother have been indicted on drug dealing, conspiracy and money laundering charges.

Newly released court documents show the charges stem from the alleged smuggling of synthetic marijuana into Delaware’s largest prison, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

The News Journal reports that the documents show the contraband case started last year as part of an investigation into corruption among corrections officers. By that time, police already believed inmate Gerald Szubielski was ordering illegal drugs to be ferried into the prison by his mother, Deborah Szubielski.

