Police: Man arrested after taking child, high-speed chase

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 8:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man after he abducted a 4-year-old boy and led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police tried to pull over the driver on Sunday on I-64. Police in Norfolk said they had asked for the help of Virginia State Police in finding a suspect in an abduction case.

The suspect’s Toyota was spotted. And a chase ensued. Police said the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed in New Kent County. Police said the man was armed with a knife. But they said they persuaded him to put it down. The man was taken into custody, and the child was returned to his mother.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

