Police ID suspect in Va. road-rage shooting incident from July

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 8:51 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say they’re searching for a man who shot and wounded someone during a road-rage incident.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the incident occurred in Chesterfield County in July on Midlothian Turnpike.

Chesterfield police say they’ve obtained warrants to arrest Taron S. Dickson Jr., 21, of Richmond.

The warrants charge Dickson with attempted second-degree murder and related counts.

Chesterfield police Sgt. Kevin Lee said the victim, 21, was struck in the hip after one of several bullets fired at his car penetrated the door.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

