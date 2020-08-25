Baltimore officer hospitalized after exchange of gunfire with suspect

A Baltimore police officer was taken to a hospital following a traffic stop where at least one officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

The shooting happened as officers attempted to pull a car over around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said an occupant in the car began to fire at the officers before driving down a road, stopping and getting out of the vehicle.

The agency said an occupant exited the vehicle and again began shooting at approaching officers.

At least one officer returned fire before the car drove away.

Officials said one officer was taken to a hospital “as a precautionary measure,” but didn’t comment further. It’s unclear whether the suspect or the officer were struck by gunfire.

