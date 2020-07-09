Officials: 2 men in group that stole 35 guns in Delaware

Two men have been accused of being part of a group that stole 35 guns from a gun shop in Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two men have been accused of being part of a group that stole 35 guns from a gun shop in Delaware.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware said in a news release Nahsiem McIntosh and Derris Lloyd were indicted on gun charges by a federal grand jury Tuesday.

Both men allegedly participated in the burglary at a federal firearms dealer in Newark in May.

Authorities are also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three other people wanted for the burglary.

It was not immediately clear if McIntosh and Lloyd had lawyers to comment on their behalf.

