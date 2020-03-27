Police: Delaware man shot roommate after fight with girlfriend

The Delaware State Police say a man who was fighting with his girlfriend shot his roommate after the roommate tried to get them to stop.

Police say they arrested 32-year-old Robert S. Hill Wednesday night after the 41-year-old victim sought treatment for the gunshot wound, which wasn’t life-threatening.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but say he lived in Millsboro with Hill, and the shooting happened in their home.

Authorities say Hill was charged on many counts including first-degree assault. He is being held on a $36,000 bond.

