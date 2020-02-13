Repeat felon pleads guilty to federal gun charges in Del.

A five-time felon in Delaware is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and possessing a gun.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A five-time felon in Delaware is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining and possessing a gun. Thirty-five-year-old Charles L. Blackshear pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of aiding and abetting the illegal purchase of a firearm. Prosecutors agreed to drop a second count of illegal gun possession. Blackshear was arrested and turned over to federal authorities last year after a traffic stop in Elsmere. He is prohibited from having a gun because of multiple felony convictions in 2005, 2008 and 2014.

