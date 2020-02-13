Del. man accused of raping 11-year-old extradited back to home state

A Delaware man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl who he and his wife often babysat has been extradited back to the state from Florida.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl who he and his wife often babysat has been extradited back to the state from Florida. News outlets report 44-year-old David Seeney was transferred from Pinellas County, Florida, to New Castle, Delaware, on Tuesday to face charges including first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust. Court records show he was arrested last month by St. Petersburg police. According to the arrest warrant, the victim told police she was at Seeney’s home in August when the rape happened. The girl and her siblings would often spend the night there while their mother was away for work.

