Police: Maryland kindergarten teacher charged with abuse

The Associated Press

November 23, 2019, 2:20 PM

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Police have charged a kindergarten teacher in Maryland with sexually abusing two female students.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that Cole Derek Green, 36, was arrested Friday and jailed without bond following a hearing before a district court commissioner.

Police said an adult witness saw Green touch two different kindergarten students in a sexual manner under their clothing.

Green was placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

